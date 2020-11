Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 23:03 Hits: 10

In a blistering opinion, a federal appeals court has thrown out the Trump campaign's challenge to the certification of votes in Pennsylvania. Trump's lawyers say they will appeal to the Supreme Court.

(Image credit: Julio Cortez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/27/939526545/voters-not-lawyers-choose-the-president-trump-team-dealt-another-blow-in-court