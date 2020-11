Articles

Friday, 27 November 2020

Fox "news" has been feigning concern for the restaurant industry, but rather than taking Mitch McConnell for refusing to allow a vote on bipartisan legislation for a bailout, they're attacking Democrats over health orders and restrictions on indoor dining.

