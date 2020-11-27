DiaperDon Melts Down, Calls For The Takedown Of Twitter On Twitter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020

#DiaperDon has struck. This hashtag was trending on Twitter - Thanksgiving evening and the Orange Julius didn't like it. After attacking reporters yesterday while sitting in a high chair like desk for toddlers, or baby piano players, the #1 Twitter trend became #DiaperDon. So, of course wingnut cancel culture leader Trump wanted to destroy Twitter, his favorite social media platform by invoking a national security threat. Trump is extremely upset that #DiaperDon is trending, so he wants to shut down Twitter, because of how conservatives love free speech. pic.twitter.com/m5dprHRMwi — David Roberts (@drvox) November 27, 2020 And then Trump attacked other media giants and the media like usual, to create conspiracy theories but forgets how Zuckerberg turned Facebook into a right wing swamp. Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where’s Hunter! https://t.co/8lRglItLJt

