Newsmax CEO Admits Airing Conspiracy Theories As News

Friday, 27 November 2020

In an embarrassing interview on Peacock TV, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy admitted that even though he understands that "Diamond and Silk" are promoting conspiracy theories and lies, he's committing to giving them a seat on his network. The Trump whisperer joined the excellent interviewer Mehdi Hasan, and it did not go well for Mister Newsmax. Hasan reminded Ruddy that Diamond and Silk were fired from Fox News for being too extreme. After playing a clip of their outrageous voter fraud lies, the host said, "Given you yourself have been a journalist for 30 years, do you feel embarrassed to be running nonsense like [Diamond & Silk] on your network & calling it news?" Ruddy claimed he was just airing their opinions, and claimed he believes in free discourse even if it's conspiracy theories that are destructive to the nation at large. Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO: "We're not saying that is accurate." Hassan laughed and said, "You're not saying your own shows are accurate?" At one point in the interview Ruddy tries to "both sides" his argument, insisting on something something "Russia hoax." He's in on it on behalf of Trump, and he knows what he's doing. Here's the entire interview: [embed eid="43222" /]

