Trump To Reporter: 'Don't Talk To Me That Way, You're Just A Lightweight'

Published on Friday, 27 November 2020

In Trump''s Thanksgiving press event yesterday, he sat at a very small table in the middle of the room, insisting how powerful he is. This is a real photo he chose to take. pic.twitter.com/uDdA56Zr2c — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 27, 2020 ? He was angry after a reporter asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden. "If they do, they made a mistake," he said. "Certainly I will. Certainly I will. And you know that." But then he started rambling about the "massive fraud." "It was a rigged election ... at the highest level," he said. Trump lied about poll watchers not being allowed to watch the tally in Pennsylvania got fact-checked by a reporter, and just repeated the lie. He also rebuked the reporter with some "Don't you know who I am?" attitude and lectured him. "Don't talk to me that way, you're just a lightweight," he spat out. And you're just a loser. Loser, loser, loser. And everytbody knows it.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/trump-reporter-dont-talk-me-way-youre-just