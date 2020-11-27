Is Sidney Powell Actually A Lawyer? Recent Filing Errors Raise Competence Questions.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020

Guys. I am starting to think that the "Kraken" is really another word for Bad Lawyer. Sidney Powell, the recently fired lawyer working on Donald Trump's 'Elite Strike Force Of Idiot Lawyers' just filed an error-filled filing in Georgia. She creatively spelled the word "District" in the court caption TWO DIFFERENT WAYS. ????NEW: Sidney Powell files an odd election lawsuit in Georgia.Evidently the Kraken doesn't use spell-check. pic.twitter.com/t8XGPnYhgS — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020 Oh, it was TWO FILINGS and she spelled the word THREE different ways. In two separate lawsuits filed in federal district court, Sidney Powell spelled "district"????‍♂️Distrct????‍♂️Districct????‍♂️DistrcioctThere are many words that are hard to spell, district isn't one of them. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

