The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Is Sidney Powell Actually A Lawyer? Recent Filing Errors Raise Competence Questions.

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Guys. I am starting to think that the "Kraken" is really another word for Bad Lawyer. Sidney Powell, the recently fired lawyer working on Donald Trump's 'Elite Strike Force Of Idiot Lawyers' just filed an error-filled filing in Georgia. She creatively spelled the word "District" in the court caption TWO DIFFERENT WAYS. ????NEW: Sidney Powell files an odd election lawsuit in Georgia.Evidently the Kraken doesn't use spell-check. pic.twitter.com/t8XGPnYhgS — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020 Oh, it was TWO FILINGS and she spelled the word THREE different ways. In two separate lawsuits filed in federal district court, Sidney Powell spelled "district"????‍♂️Distrct????‍♂️Districct????‍♂️DistrcioctThere are many words that are hard to spell, district isn't one of them. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-actually-lawyer-recent

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version