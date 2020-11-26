Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Sports Teamowners

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 16:00 Hits: 12

[Above: We never get tired of watching Jon Ossoff take down David Purdue in their only 2020 debate. -- eds.] ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., privately pushed Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to give wealthy sports owners a lucrative tax break last year, according to a previously unreported letter obtained by ProPublica. After the 2017 tax bill championed by President Donald Trump passed, Mnuchin and the Treasury had to write rules on how the legislation would work in practice. Of the hundreds of pages of new regulations the agency developed, Perdue wrote about his concern with one extremely narrow rule: The owners of professional sports teams were being excluded from a valuable tax break being granted to many other businesses that are structured so that the companies don’t pay taxes but the owners do. “I hope you will reconsider,” Perdue wrote in the 2019 letter.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/11/georgia-senator-david-perdue-privately