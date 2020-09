Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 09:05 Hits: 6

President Trump and most Republican lawmakers want Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court before November's election. Confirmation hearings are expected to begin Oct. 12.

