Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 09:05 Hits: 6

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who's Black, made his race central to the story of his political rise. Many Black people criticize his decision not to file charges in Breonna Taylor's death.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/28/917656995/why-kentuckys-black-attorney-general-faces-scorn-from-black-activists?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics