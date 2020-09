Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 September 2020 00:23 Hits: 8

The decision grants TikTok a short-term reprieve, but the wildly popular app's fate still faces an extraordinary amount of uncertainty.

(Image credit: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/27/917452668/u-s-judge-halts-trumps-tiktok-ban-hours-before-it-was-set-to-start?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics