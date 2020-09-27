GOP Senator Attacks Dems Over Concern Barrett Will Overturn The ACA: 'Sell Crazy Somewhere Else'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 20:35

The big wigs over at Fox "news" must be at least somewhat concerned about their viewers looking unfavorably on losing their health insurance, or protections for those with preexisting conditions going away, because they're working the refs awfully hard to convince them that Trump's choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court won't do what just about everyone else assumes she will do when the case on the Affordable Care Act comes before the court shortly after the presidential election. An article from Vox this weekend explained why most believe Amy Coney Barrett is likely to undercut the ACA: In 2017, Barrett wrote a lengthy review of Our Republican Constitution, a deeply radical book by libertarian law professor Randy Barnett, which argues that huge swaths of American law are unconstitutional and should be struck down by judges.

