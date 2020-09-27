BOMBSHELL: Trump's Taxes Are A Nesting Doll Of Scams, Lies And Sleight Of Hand

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 22:21 Hits: 6

BIG NEWS. The New York Times has Trump's tax returns and wow - they absolutely eviscerate any claim that Trump has made about being rich or successful or a good businessman. To be clear - this article is really dense and well sourced. There is a lot of historical data, going back roughly 20 years. I am going to try to hit the high points, but I encourage you to read the article itself to really take a deep dive in. The article opens with this one-two punch: Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. Donald Trump apparently made so little money (or manufactured large enough losses) that he didn't even pay taxes. He has "hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed" which is probably driving his push to have the federal government pay HIM to protect HIM and his family, thereby making the government pay his debt...eventually. Oh, and Trump may end up owing the IRS over $100 million in back payments and penalties related to a tax refund of $72.9M he claimed (possibly illegitimately) in 2010.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/bombshell-nyt-has-trumps-taxes-and-they