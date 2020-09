Articles

Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020

Republican senators said on Sunday they believe President Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week will be confirmed by November.Despite widespread opposition from Senate Democrats...

