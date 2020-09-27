The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'The Senate Must Stand Strong For Democracy':Joe Biden Responds To Trump's Supreme Court Nomination

Joe Biden opposes any nomination to the Supreme Court in light of the fact that voting on the next president is underway now and the next president should make that nomination after being sworn in next year. He took a few questions at the end, confirming that he is not going to call his former Republican colleagues because it might "compromise" them, and refusing to comment on Trump's ridiculous call for drug tests. He also emphasized what it would mean to lose the Affordable Care Act through a bogus right-wing Supreme Court case. Remarks as prepared for delivery: Good afternoon. On Friday, Jill and I had the honor of paying our respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first woman in the history of our nation to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Though it should not have taken nearly this long to bestow that honor on a woman, it nevertheless speaks to the unique and powerful impact Justice Ginsburg made on our society and to her enduring legacy of equal rights and equal justice under law. Shortly before Justice Ginsburg passed, she told her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” It wasn’t a personal request. It wasn’t a favor being asked for. It was the last act in a long, unflinching career of standing up for American democracy.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/joe-biden-responds-trumps-supreme-court

