REPORT: No Durham Report Or Indictments Prior To Presidential Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 16:37 Hits: 9

Just two weeks ago there was flurry of reports predicting that John Durham would would drop a report regarding his Russia investigation before the election - an October surprise. People assumed this would lead to indictments and arrests of everyone and anyone, from Obama to Hillary to Comey. FOX Business is now reporting that that may not happen. Host Maria Bartiromo stated on Sunday that her sources are telling her that there will be no report prior to the election. She said: "It is unlikely that we will get a John Durham interim report or any indictments before the election. Now, just 37 days away, a debate has begun within the Department of Justice, as the timing of John Durham's criminal investigation conclusions. I'm being told by sources it is now too close to the election and could be seen as politically motivated." But, she continued to beat the drum on Trump's behalf, kissing the ring and singing her praises. Oh, and she threw in a mention of Hillary, saying that the Clinton Foundation is "under investigation." How long until Donald Trump attacks Durham in a tweet, calling him disgraceful, weak and not smart? Karoli adds: With the unexpected opportunity for an illegitimate Supreme Court pick, it's more likely they'd like to keep everyone focused on that, rather than their pack of lies about Biden.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/no-durham-report-before-election