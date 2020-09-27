CNN Host Hits Trump For 'Trying To Have It Both Ways' On Masks At MAGA Rallies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 17:24 Hits: 9

While Fox chose to highlight Trump mocking Biden for social distancing at his events during yet another one of these super-spreader rallies in Middletown, Pennsylvania this Saturday -- as though his behavior is somehow humorous or something to be proud of -- the reporters over at CNN were appropriately appalled by the behavior. While reporting on the rally, anchor Ana Cabrera and field reporter Ryan Nobles hit Trump for the fact that the only people wearing masks at the event were the people on camera standing directly behind him. Cabrera also hit Trump for the lack of social distancing and masks at the Rose Garden event earlier that same day, where he announced his pick of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court:

