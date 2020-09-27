CNN's Tapper Tells Sen. Tom Cotton He Told A Pack Of Lies, But Only Fact-Checks One Of Them

Articles

I don't know what it's going to take to get our corporate media to either quit putting known liars like Sen. Tom Cotton on the air in the first place, or to fact check every single lie they tell in real time, but it doesn't appear that day is coming anytime soon after watching Jake Tapper in action during an interview with the Arkansas senator this Sunday. While pressing Cotton on Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Cotton just flat out lied about what Trump has said about conceding. He didn't say he won't concede ahead of time. He doubled down on his lies about mail-in voting and once again accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election. Cotton also repeated the lie that Hillary Clinton told Biden not to concede under any circumstances. She didn't. Cotton also served up a big heaping helping of pure projection, accusing Democrats of being the ones who will refuse to accept the results of the election, when Trump is the one out there suing everyone and their grandmother in an effort to cheat his way into another term.

