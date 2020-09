Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 14:44 Hits: 10

I don’t know a lot about Amy Coney Barrett. But I know she’s accepting nomination from a President actively trying to subvert a national election and threatening to hold on to power by force, an attack on the constitution unparalleled in American history. Do I need to know more?

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 27, 2020