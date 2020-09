Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:42 Hits: 1

President Trump has lambasted protest-related crime in Democrat-led cities, and now there's worry that federal charges brought against some demonstrators are politically motivated.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/27/917424823/critics-say-federal-prosecutors-are-pushing-the-envelope-with-protest-charges?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics