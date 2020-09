Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:42 Hits: 1

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Myrna Perez of NYU's Brennan Center about voting concerns and the possible scenarios that could play out after Election Day.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/27/917424816/what-we-can-expect-after-election-day?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics