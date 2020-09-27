'We Were Looking For A Home And This Is Where They’ve Left Us': Billboards Insist ICE Release Children

Articles

A human rights organization is for the next four weeks leading up to November’s election erecting billboards across the nation loudly demanding the release of asylum-seeking children and their parents from U.S. immigration prisons. "We came here for protection and they took away our freedom,” reads one billboard in Texas, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contracts two dangerous and inhumane migrant family jails. “Demand ICE free the families.” “Trucks with the same artwork were also sent on routes in Washington, D.C. passing by the White House, DHS and ICE headquarters, the U.S. Capitol, and the National Mall,” Amnesty International USA said in a press release, “with several messages on the back and sides reading: ‘We were looking for a home and this is where they’ve left us: demand Chad Wolf free the families.’”

