Fox News And RNC Chair Bless Trump's Mockery Of Social Distancing At Super-Spreader Rally

Fox's "judge" Jeanine Pirro and RNC Chair Ronna "don't call me Romney" McDaniel are a-okay with Trump mocking his opponent Joe Biden for actually having some concern that he doesn't kill large numbers of his supporters during another one of Trump's super-spreader rallies in Pennsylvania this Saturday evening. After showing a clip of Trump mocking the "circles" people stand in at Biden events in front of another packed in mainly maskless crowd, the only thing Pirro had to say about the comments from Trump, with a huge grin on her face, was how he's getting ready to debate "sleepy Joe" next week, and to ask RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel what sort of data they gathered from the crowd. And pardon me if I take it with a grain of salt that fifteen percent of the people in attendance were actually Democrats. Those who are not in the death cult were appropriately horrified: Look at this picture. The president is pro-coronavirus. https://t.co/WgD4BzyOvd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2020

