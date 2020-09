Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:42 Hits: 11

Polls show there's smaller number of undecided voters than in previous election years. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with three of them: Zoey Shisler, Matthew Yocum, and Mark Miller.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/27/917424809/undecided-voters-share-concerns-ahead-of-first-presidential-debate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics