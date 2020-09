Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:42 Hits: 11

We look at the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and how the Democrats can respond. We'll also look at how President Trump is gaming out not being a clear winner on election night.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/27/917424865/politics-chat-president-trump-nominates-amy-coney-barrett-for-supreme-court?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics