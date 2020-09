Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will start making the rounds on Capitol Hill next week as Republicans ramp up work on her Supreme Court nomination weeks before the election.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that he...

