Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 23:19 Hits: 6

The Democratic nominee said the winner of the presidential election should select the next nominee. President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice for the Supreme Court on Saturday.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

