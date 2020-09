Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 00:47 Hits: 7

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tyler Okeke, a youth organizer who advocates voting at 16, about how lowering the voting age could improve Generation Z's turnout at the polls.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/25/917355910/teen-activist-pushes-to-lower-voting-age-to-16?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics