Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 13

The Senate Judiciary Committee will start a four-day hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee on Oct. 12, a person familiar with the schedule confirmed to The Hill.The schedule will pave the way for Republicans to hold a vote on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518431-confirmation-hearing-for-trumps-supreme-court-pick-to-start-oct-12