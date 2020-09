Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 11:01 Hits: 0

President Trump's move to replace the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court has triggered a fight for the direction the country with just weeks to go until Election Day.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/supreme-court-nomination/2020/09/26/917018613/a-supreme-fight-for-america-begins-now?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics