Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts COVID Restrictions On Businesses

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020

Florida's Ron DeSantis again moves into the lead as the dumbest, and during a pandemic, the most dangerous of Republican Governors. Yesterday, nearly 3000 new cases and 120 deaths were reported in Florida, but apparently they can do better than that, hence DeSantis's new rules. Laura Ingraham referred to DeSantis as "the man on the side of safety and freedom," Insane, dangerous, and against public health, but a darling of the alt-right, who live in their own reality. The problem is, the rest of us have to pay the price. Source: Associated Press Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor’s order unleashed fresh debate in the politically divided state, where pandemic responses have become intertwined with the upcoming presidential election. DeSantis, a major ally of President Donald Trump, acknowledged that the pandemic is far from over, but he said the threat has eased and the time has come to reopen for business after six months of “people twisting in the wind.”

