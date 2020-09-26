Does Biden Have A Shot...In TEXAS?

Articles

It doesn't look as if Joe Biden can quite overcome Donald Trump's lead in Texas -- Trump is up by 1.9 according to FiveThirtyEight, and up by 3.6 according to Real Clear Politics. On the other hand, there's this: A little less than three weeks before early voting is due to begin, Texans are already making election year history, setting new records for voter registration.... Jeremy Wallace covers politics for the Houston Chronicle. He told Texas Standard the state has a bit over 16.6 million registered voters, with 1.5 million added since the 2016 presidential election. “Even since the pandemic hit, we’ve added 400,000,” Wallace said. Just for the record, Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz in 2018 by 214,921 votes (out of 8,371,655 cast).

