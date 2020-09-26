Elie Mystal Absolutely Levels Amy Coney Barrett's Judicial Reputation On AM Joy

Articles

Saturday, 26 September 2020

Poor Tiffany Cross. She was looking for some kind of hope that there was something Democrats could do to stop the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the vacant Supreme Court seat, now open since the passing of legend Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Elie Mystal had nothing for her, as according to him, confirmation hearings don't matter, and process-wise, there are no mechanisms available to Democrats. All they can do is send someone to question her in their place, and refuse to attend the hearings to join the people outside protesting Coney Barrett's nomination. Mystal did, however, expound on all the reasons why Amy Coney Barrett is an absolutely atrocious choice for a Supreme Court Seat, and it has nothing to do with her dogmatic alleged devotion to Catholicism. It's her hypocrisy, and that's why she is the perfect choice for the Republicans. He laid out that case with laser-precision, absolutely leveling her reputation in the process.

