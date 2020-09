Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 11:47 Hits: 5

A pending announcement of a nominee to the Supreme Court, the GOP push for a swift confirmation, and the president refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/26/917185930/week-in-politics-president-trump-to-announce-supreme-court-nominee?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics