You Know How Trump Was Whining About Discarded Military Ballots In PA?

Do you remember Thursday, when the freakin' Department of Justice put out a statement about discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania? And everyone said how unusual it was? (Because it is.) An unusual statement from the US Attorney in the Middle District of Pennsylvania says a “small number” of military ballots were “discarded,” and nine ballots cast for president Trump have been recovered. https://t.co/SSZnDExdT6 pic.twitter.com/3R2npXDYLC — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 24, 2020 its cool how the department of justice is an arm of the trump campaign and we won't even register a formal complaint about it https://t.co/BmyuflBhDG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2020

