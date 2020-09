Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans were left dumbfounded Thursday by President Trump’s latest self-engineered controversy, a suggestion there might not be a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, which left his GOP allies on Capitol Hill scrambling for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518114-trump-dumbfounds-gop-with-latest-unforced-error