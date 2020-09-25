The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Signs Meaningless Paper, Promises Bribes To Seniors And Calls It His Healthcare Plan

Somehow the thought that health care is a key issue has wormed its way into the brain of the heaving pile of rancid orange-tinged lard in the White House. He has grokked the fact that people want to keep their health insurance and are quite worried about losing it, and might even vote accordingly. Not that he's counting on actually winning based on votes, but his captive herd of orcs in the Senate need them, and he needs a Republican-controlled Senate. So he's finally officially doing something about preexisting conditions. Sort of. Okay, not really, but he's pretending like he's doing it. Here it is. At a speech that was supposed to be totally presidential and was totally campaigning in North Carolina, he signing an executive order that says that it is it "the policy of the United States" to protect people with preexisting conditions. That’s it. Oh, and if Congress doesn't pass a law on surprise billing by January 1, 2021, the administration will do ... something. Why not do it now, reporters asked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "It is what it is," he said. Just like more than 200,000 Americans dead from coronavirus. These guys are such cards.

