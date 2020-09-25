Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 21:22 Hits: 0

President Trump reportedly intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week ago at age 87.

CNN and CBS News reported Friday evening that Trump will tap Barrett for the high court. The President is expected to make a formal announcement Saturday afternoon at the White House, and the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to move swiftly on Trump’s nomination. If confirmed, Trump will have successfully placed three judges on the Supreme Court, likely cementing a conservative majority for decades to come.

Barrett had appeared to be the frontrunner all week, after she met with Trump at the White House on Monday. McConnell also reportedly favored Barrett, who currently serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump nominated Barrett, 48, to that post in 2017. She was also previously on Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

Barrett’s confirmation could have major implications for Americans’ health care. The Supreme Court is expected to hear a case challenging the Affordable Care Act just a week after Election Day.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/tgdHYAX4GjI/reports-trump-intends-to-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-to-supreme-court