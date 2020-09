Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 20:49 Hits: 3

A new game meant to help the U.S. government write the 2018 National Defense Strategy shows what happens when resources and commitments collide.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/09/25/want-to-learn-how-the-pentagon-works-then-play-this-board-game/