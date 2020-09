Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 02:23 Hits: 9

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) on Friday expressed frustration with his party over its messaging regarding the current Supreme Court fight embroiling the Senate, saying Democrats should focus their arguments on Republicans’ efforts...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518398-democratic-senator-to-party-a-little-message-discipline-wouldnt-kill-us