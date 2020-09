Articles

Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Both parties are preparing for President Trump to name a nominee to fill her vacancy at the Supreme Court.

