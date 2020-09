Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 22:26 Hits: 3

The conservative federal judge is just 48 years old and could affect social policy for generations to come if confirmed by the majority-Republican Senate.

(Image credit: Rachel Malehorn/rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/supreme-court-nomination/2020/09/25/917042249/hold-trump-to-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-to-the-supreme-court?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics