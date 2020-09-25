And The Supreme Court Rose Goes To: Amy Coney Barrett

Articles

CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is going to nominate right wing darling Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court seat left open when Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed just a week ago. A reminder - RBG hasn't even been buried. She is lying in state at Congress. It is 39 days until the election. Mitch McConnell held up Merrick Garland's nomination for over 230 days before the 2016 election. Oh, also? Amy Coney Barrett is super crazy right wing. Some of the most disturbing reports about Amy Coney Barrett have to do with her particular sect of Catholicism - People of Praise. They have been compared to the type of Christianity espoused in The Handmaid's Tale. In that book, a dystopian and patriarchal society, women are exploited by men in every possible way. They are forced to don red gowns and white hair covering and serve men. Other characters serve as housemaids and cooks or as wives. Men are in control of everything - government, military, media and, of course, women's bodies. So what does this have to do with Amy Coney Barrett? Her church refers to females and female advisers are "handmaidens." Margaret Atwood, the author of the Handmaid's Tale, did not say that she used People of Praise as inspiration for her work, but it was a cult quite similar to this one. Back to the SCOTUS Rose Ceremony, coming to TVs nationwide on Saturday at 5pm (set your DVR's!). Jake Tapper broke the news during the 4pm block on Friday about the selection of Amy Coney Barrett:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/and-supreme-court-rose-goes-amy-coney