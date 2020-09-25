Fox Guest On Barrett: There’s Nothing Christian About Taking Away Health Care

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 22:25 Hits: 2

Democrat Chris Hahn nicely demolished the right-wing effort to distract from the extremism of likely SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett by painting her as a Christian martyr. Hahn began by swatting away criticism of Joe Biden for not putting up a list of Supreme Court nominees. HAHN: The president put up a list that was handed to him by the Federalist Society because the Federalist Society and other conservatives, particularly Christian conservatives, did not trust Donald Trump because he had no record on anything that mattered to them. Joe Biden or any other presidential candidate would be foolish to put out a list of who they would put on the court, or any other position for that matter, because then the campaign will be turned into what these people have done, rather than what that candidate is planning to do for America. I think Joe Biden should keep the focus on Trump and what Trump is doing to destroy our republic, including ramming a Supreme Court justice through in the middle of an election, when this was not the rule just four years ago, by Mitch McConnell. That was too much for Fox host Dana Perino, apparently. She interrupted and changed the subject to hand the other guest, Trumper Matt Schlapp, his opportunity to weaponize Barrett’s faith and pretend she’s the victim of religious persecution. Perino played a clip of Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “talking about the upcoming attacks on faith” and “asked” if Schlapp expects “a pretty vicious fight” even though Republicans seem to have the votes.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/fox-guest-barrett-there-s-nothing