Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) vowed on Thursday that the U.S. would have a legitimate election in November and a peaceful transfer of power next year should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win, a day after President Trump refused to...

