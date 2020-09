Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:30 Hits: 2

The Florida judge has been on the federal bench for just about a year. She became controversial for not recusing herself from a felon voting rights case.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/25/916719588/who-is-barbara-lagoa-a-top-contender-for-trumps-supreme-court-pick?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics