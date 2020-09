Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:04 Hits: 2

President Trump is unveiling a campaign plan in Atlanta to pledge more funds to institutions that lend money to Black business owners — and to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/25/916870402/trump-woos-black-voters-with-platinum-plan-for-loans-juneteenth-pledge?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics