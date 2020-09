Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:06 Hits: 2

Newly surfaced materials in the legal case involving former national security adviser Michael Flynn show that an investigator was dubious. Flynn's advocates call his case a frame-up by the feds.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/25/916887164/fbi-agent-in-flynn-case-had-doubts-about-investigation-document-shows?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics