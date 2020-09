Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:39 Hits: 4

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer of 21 years, Bryant Johnson, did pushups Friday morning in her honor, as the late justice laid in state. Johnson became well known due to Ginsburg's workout routine.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/25/916870970/ginsburgs-trainer-honors-late-justice-with-push-ups-at-capitol-hill-memorial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics