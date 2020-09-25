Brianna Keilar Destroys Larry Kudlow, Trump's Economic Lap Dog

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:33 Hits: 2

Brianna Keilar, like millions of us, have had enough of Larry Kudlow's weasely gaslighting and lies. Unlike millions of us, however, Keilar has a CNN platform on which to chew him up and spit him out, while the rest of us can only watch and cheer her on. After Kudlow tried to completely erase any semblance of 2020 from the minds of reporters, calling their requests for current numbers on the economy "nitpicking," Keilar decided to remind him of all the things he lied about in the year that has definitely happened, 2020. But first, she tore him several new ones for describing the demand for accuracy by reporters "nitpicking."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/brianna-keilar-destroys-trumps-economic