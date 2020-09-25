Trump's Chief Of Staff Bashes His Own FBI Director For Not Lying About Non-Existent Voter Fraud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, attacked their own FBI director this morning for testifying that the FBI has not seen any kind of voter fraud "by mail or otherwise." Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday. And it appeared as though MarkMeadows was swallowing some bleach to cure COVID19 in response. At the hearing, Wray responded to a question on the security of mail-in voting by saying that the agency has "not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise." Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary," Wray said, adding that the FBI would "investigate seriously" any issue with widespread fraud by mail. That is like Kryptonite to the Trump administration. Their efforts to "win" the 2020 election have included destroying the US Post Office's ability to handle increased mail in ballots and to attempt to delegitimize any mail-in voting in order to declare Trump the winner. Earlier today on CBS This Morning, Mark Meadows bashed the FBI Director for his testimony:

